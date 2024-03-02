From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Film Screening: Gaza Fights For Freedom 2021
Date:
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
Join us for a captivating film screening on March 9th as we showcase “Gaza Fights for Freedom 2021” by Abby Martin @fababs The film screening will be held at the Resource Center for Nonviolence from 5pm-8pm.
Tickets Available Now!
This is a free event but registration is required. Follow this link to register and reserve your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screening-gaza-fights-for-freedom-2021-tickets-852693006737
Description:
"Filmed during the height of the Great March Of Return protests – a six-week campaign composed of a series of protests near the Gaza-Israel border – Gaza Fights For Freedom features exclusive footage of demonstrations where 200 unarmed civilians were killed by Israeli snipers since the outset of the movement on March 30, 2018.
The documentary tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage and info graphics that explains a complex history never acknowledged by mass media."
- AFMI (Arab Film + Media Institute)
Following the screening, we invite you to discuss the film, share your thoughts, debrief and process together. After our discussion portion, join us to unwind and connect with community over coffee and snacks.
Childcare will be provided - Feel free to reach out if you have any accessibility needs, requests or concerns.
Note: Food and drink are not allowed in the Scott Kennedy Hall. Make sure to eat beforehand or bring your own snack for the discussion portion. Coffee, water and light snacks will be available after the film screening in the conference room.
Tickets Available Now!
This is a free event but registration is required. Follow this link to register and reserve your ticket: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-screening-gaza-fights-for-freedom-2021-tickets-852693006737
Description:
"Filmed during the height of the Great March Of Return protests – a six-week campaign composed of a series of protests near the Gaza-Israel border – Gaza Fights For Freedom features exclusive footage of demonstrations where 200 unarmed civilians were killed by Israeli snipers since the outset of the movement on March 30, 2018.
The documentary tells the story of Gaza past and present, showing rare archival footage and info graphics that explains a complex history never acknowledged by mass media."
- AFMI (Arab Film + Media Institute)
Following the screening, we invite you to discuss the film, share your thoughts, debrief and process together. After our discussion portion, join us to unwind and connect with community over coffee and snacks.
Childcare will be provided - Feel free to reach out if you have any accessibility needs, requests or concerns.
Note: Food and drink are not allowed in the Scott Kennedy Hall. Make sure to eat beforehand or bring your own snack for the discussion portion. Coffee, water and light snacks will be available after the film screening in the conference room.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 2, 2024 5:17PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network