Santa Cruz Herbal Mutual Aid will be hosting a fundraiser in the Subrosa courtyard (703 Pacific) Sunday March 17th from 2:30-5:00pm. Come to enjoy a light brunch, delicious teas, live music, and fun herbal raffle prizes.Proceeds go to Santa Cruz Herbal Mutual Aid, a small group of volunteer herbalists who work together to create and distribute free medicinal tea and herbal remedies through a once-a-month pop up with Food Not Bombs and via herbal support for local political and cultural events.To learn more come say hello on Instagram: @santacruz_mutualherbalism or email: scherbalmutualaid [at] gmail.com Suggested donation for this event is $10-$20. Tickets can be purchased at the door. There will also be many herbal goodies for sale to raise funds to support our distributions. This event is NOTAFLOF.Wheelchair accessible. For other accessibility questions or concerns, please contact: (301) 908-0641