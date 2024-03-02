top
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War

US veto #5 at UN vote to protect Israel from global condemnation in genocidal war.

by DLi
Sat, Mar 2, 2024 4:04PM
For the fifth time since the war between Israel and the ruling Hamas group in Gaza that started on October 7, the US has once again been the lone voice in sheltering the Israeli government from widespread global rebuke. While making a few milquetoast statements that "regret" the massive indiscriminate bombings and killings of 30,000+ unarmed civilians, the tone-deaf Biden regime(poll after poll show the American public wants a ceasefire in Gaza) has continued sending thousands of bombs, missiles and other WMDs to enable the continuing slaughter. Under international law, that's complicity in genocide!
Despite 5 months of massive protests across all continents, Washington simply ignores worldwide public opinion, proving beyond any doubt that it is the world's #1 Authoritarian state. Over a hundred billion dollars' worth of lethal weapons have been sent--by US/NATO Gang of Seven, G7--to escalate violence(both in Israel and in the proxy war against Russia being fought in Ukraine), and Washington has repeatedly avoided and/or sabotaged every opportunity for Ceasefires and serious Peace talks. Indeed, Uncle Sam has widened military attacks in Yemen, Syria and even inside Iraq, where US troops are still operating despite repeated calls by a semi-puppet regime in Baghdad to remove them. Sadly, the military option is not working, and the prospects for any semblance of Peace seem further and further away. As the world turns, more and more innocent civilian victims are being fed into the. USA "Corporate-bin-laden" Imperial meat grinder, in a surreal slow-motion graphic display of this horrific holocaust.
Add Your Comments
