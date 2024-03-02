From the Open-Publishing Calendar
What Do the Women Say? 2024: Expressions of Joy - Palestinian Traditions & Culture
Date:
Friday, March 08, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Golden Thread Productions
Location Details:
Brava Theater Center
2781 24th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Or join the event online
Join Golden Thread Productions for our annual celebration of International Women’s Day, What Do the Women Say? 2024: Expressions of Joy honors the resilience and richness of Palestinian traditions and culture through the works of Palestinian women artists, including:
--an homage to the legacy of Nabila Mango, revered Palestinian activist, leader, and guardian of Palestinian culture and community in the Bay Area;
--Palestinian melodies sung by the Aswat Ensemble;
--play reading excerpt from Raeda Taha’s Where Can I Find Someone Like You, Ali?
--traditional Palestinian dabke dance by Al-Juthoor;
--a selection from Amal Bisharat’s Mornings in Jenin Musical, a Palestinian refugee story adapted from Susan Abulhawa’s international bestselling novel.
Executive Artistic Director Sahar Assaf facilitates a conversation with participating artists and audience following the presentations.
Presented in a hybrid format with artists appearing in-person and virtually. Audiences can join in person or online.
DATE: March 8, 2024 on International Women's Day
TIME: Pre-show lobby activities 6:30 pm/ Show 8:00 pm, Pacific Time. Run time 120 minutes without intermission.
VENUE: Brava Theater Center | 2781 24th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
TICKETS: $25 - $100. No one turned away for lack of funds.
For more information: https://goldenthread.org/productions/what-...
