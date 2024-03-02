2024 California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration

Date:

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

2792079043

Location Details:

West Steps, California State Capitol

10th and Capitol Mall Drive

Our 2024 California State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday Celebration continues a proud "California Grown" tradition dating back to June 19, 1865. An initial Press Conference with California State Leadership if followed by a full day program celebrating freedom.



Long before the official founding of the State of California, September 9, 1850, both free and enslaved people of Pan African Ancestry have contributed greatly to the forward flow of humanity. Scholastic study documents peaceful contact with indigenous nations prior to enslavement as prisoners of war during Spanish colonization. African Latino leadership helped establish Mexican rule and served in leading military and civilian roles at the dawn of the US/Mexican War.



From the 1846 Bear Flag Revolt, US/Mexico War and 1849 California Constitution Convention at Alta Mexican Capitol in Colton Hall our unique journey towards freedom comes alive at Juneteenth, the close of the US Civil War.



Our California State Capitol began in Monterey, then moved to Downtown San Jose, through Benicia, Vallejo and on to Downtown Sacramento as we share our ongoing journey towards freedom as the seat of authority in the Great State of California.



California residents of Pan African descent have participated with the US military before, during and after the US Civil War. Juneteenth offers the opportunity to explore the many ways, both enslaved and free contributed with both Confederate soldiers and Union soldiers.



After the Presidential Executive Order, known as the Emancipation Proclamation, January 1, 1863, cleared a written path toward helping save the Union and end Chattel Slavery; answering generations of prayer ending "America's Peculiar Institution."



Answering the call to arms, men of Pan African ancestry recorded as 1,918 residents of California enlisted United States Colored Troops according to the African American Civil War Museum in Washington, D.C.



Together, we will formally request U.S. Army and U.S. Navy representatives to formally acknowledge and consider ways to permanently recognize California USCT Soldiers in the California State Capitol Park Civil War Grove.



Together, let us celebrate 2024 California Juneteenth with our "California Grown" A Taste of Pan Africa Cuisine while highlighting our unique cultural tourism transportation stations, a part of the International Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.