Liberia Initiative for Transformation and Enlightenment Annual Gala

Date:

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 12:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Lovetta Tugbeh

Location Details:

Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 North Center St., Stockton

The Liberia Initiative for Transformation and Enlightenment (LITE), a Liberian-based non-profit 501(c)3 organization, cordially invites you to its Annual Gala Celebration themed "Promoting Change, Transforming Lives, and Empowering the Less Privileged in California and Liberia."



This event will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 525 North Center St. Stockton, California (Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium) from 4:00 PM to 12 midnight. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich Liberian culture, indulge in delicious cuisine, and enjoy musical entertainment.



To secure your ticket, please visit Eventbrite or use Zelle at (510) 688-3552. All proceeds will directly support our programs.



Notable guests will be in attendance, and we will acknowledge trailblazers making significant contributions to the community.



The City of Stockton shares a profound historical connection with Liberia.

Lieutenant Robert Stockton, after whom Stockton is named, played a pivotal role in establishing Liberia, a country in West Africa, to advocate for freedom, justice, and equity for Free Africans in the United States.



We eagerly anticipate your presence at the Gala.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at (510) 688-3552 or (925) 727-8291.



Mrs. Tanneh Koayen - Secretary



