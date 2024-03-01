From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Redwood City Ceasefire Vigil
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Angela
Courthouse Square
2200 Broadway
Redwood City, CA
The genocide in Gaza must stop. Join us on Wednesday March 6, 5:30 PM, at Redwood City's Courthouse Square downtown for our vigil in honor of the lives lost, to which we have invited local elected officials and Rep Kevin Mullin. THEN, join us on Monday March 11 at 5:30 PM at RWC City Hall to support an agendized, community-led ceasefire resolution! We will continue to speak out and demand all of our elected officials call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Palestine, and advocate for an end to Palestinians' occupation and apartheid.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C31oSV-Le0Z/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 8:51PM
