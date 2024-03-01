From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose Protest for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Andy at FRSO
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St,
San Jose, CA
200 E Santa Clara St,
San Jose, CA
San Francisco will be hosting a March at 12 PM the same day we highly encourage everyone who is able to attend. This is an option for our South Bay community members who are unable to make it to San Francisco or would like to join this action after returning from the San Francisco action.
There will be Maghrib at 6pm.
Bring your signs, flags, and keffiyehs!
Gaza is facing famine, its hospitals are besieged, threats of ground invasion in Rafah loom near, and Israel continues its onslaught on the over 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it's time to push even harder. Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.
All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide!
There will be Maghrib at 6pm.
Bring your signs, flags, and keffiyehs!
Gaza is facing famine, its hospitals are besieged, threats of ground invasion in Rafah loom near, and Israel continues its onslaught on the over 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it's time to push even harder. Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.
All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 8:14PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network