San Jose Protest for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Andy at FRSO

Location Details:

San Jose City Hall

200 E Santa Clara St,

San Jose, CA

San Francisco will be hosting a March at 12 PM the same day we highly encourage everyone who is able to attend. This is an option for our South Bay community members who are unable to make it to San Francisco or would like to join this action after returning from the San Francisco action.



There will be Maghrib at 6pm.



Bring your signs, flags, and keffiyehs!



Gaza is facing famine, its hospitals are besieged, threats of ground invasion in Rafah loom near, and Israel continues its onslaught on the over 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it's time to push even harder. Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.



All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide!