Building Relationships: with Mother Earth and Each Other, with Gregg Castro
Date:
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Archaeological Society
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
SPEAKER EVENT: Gregg Castro (t’rowt’raahl Salinan/rumsien-ramaytush Ohlone) on “Building Relationships: with Mother Earth and Each Other.”
It has been a long road . . . and it still is not over. Across society, the “road” to building lasting partnerships and collaborations to create a better world have been decades in the making, but have accelerated in the last few years. This has been due to the Social Justice Movement, Climate Calamity and the Pandemic aftermath. It has intensely impacted the Indigenous Communities, who hold ancient and effective knowledge of how to interact with the world that gave them the gift of life and homeland. We will discuss and explore how these new interactions came to be and where these newborn bonds will take us as we continue to protect “cultural resources” and heal the Earth, as our original instructions directed us to all do.
Gregg Castro [t’rowt’raahl Salinan/rumsien-ramaytush Ohlone] has worked preserving his own as well as California indigenous heritage for more than three decades as a activist -writer. Among his many endeavors in ‘Indian Country’, he is Culture Director for the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone nonprofit; the Society for California Archaeology’s ‘Native American Programs Committee’ Chair; and Advisor to the California Indian Conference and California Indian History Curriculum Coalition among many other organizational roles.
This is a hybrid speaker event (in-person & streamed online via Zoom). We invite you to join us in-person at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, or via Zoom (see below for Zoom registration form)!
ZOOM REGISTRATION FORM - Copy / Paste This Link Into Your Browser -https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPUeLB1Ep4V8wKFOhQZdPZclZ1eKqR48ds-9kM6Bhkurgdcg/viewform
***RSVP for Zoom by 6:30 PM on Thursday, March 14, 2024 ***
Or show up to the Resource Center for Nonviolence by 7:30 to join us in-person!
Once you have registered for the event using this form, a link and instructions for joining the virtual event via Zoom will be sent to that email address approximately 1 hour before the event starts.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6006475789...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 7:20PM
