Navalny Memorial Acts as a Symbol of Freedom at Russian Embassy by Phil Pasquini

A report on the memorial to Putin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny was erected across form the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC on the day of his burial in Moscow.

WASHINGTON (03-01) – On the day of the funeral for the anti-corruption activist and Putin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow and at the behest of his family, supporters around the world placed flowers, candles and photos at impromptu memorials in honor of his struggle to free Russia, many proclaiming that “They could kill you, but they couldn’t defeat you.”



In Moscow it was reported that funeral attendees chanted for “no War” and peace with Ukraine as they marched to the cemetery under a heavy police presence where Navalny was buried. Since his death two weeks ago, many people have been arrested simply for laying flowers at impromptu memorials and for the act of carrying his photo.



Here in Washington across the street from the Russian Embassy a small and growing memorial to his life was established at the base of a tree where supporters had placed photos, candles and flowers along the sidewalk in front of what has been called, the “CIA house.” This most notable house on the block has a giant Teddy Bear on its front porch with a sign saying, “Putin is unbearable, I defect.” Its most distinguishing characteristic is the prominent lack of residents and movement both inside and out along with no trespassing signs and permanently closed window shades.



A more active presence, however, is the omni present Amazon Prime trucks that arrive several times each day at the embassy delivering packages to the compound’s residents.



The other four homes on the short block have, since the beginning of the war, been decorated with Ukrainian flags along with signs, banners and slogans all calling for Peace in Ukraine with several owners having planted yellow and blue flowers as a living reminder honoring Ukraine.



At the end of the block is a long wooden fence painted in Ukraine’s national colors on to which recently have been installed a series of 18 illustrations showing soldiers engaged in everyday life each with the accompanying caption, “I never thought I’ll wear this uniform, but this is my land!”



Each of these homes’ displays have greeted the embassy residents since the beginning of the war every time they enter and exit the compound reminding them of the war in Ukraine while acting as a shining example of what true freedom of thought and expression are. These passive displays of support for Ukraine would not be permitted in Putin’s Russia where the homeowners would be subject to arrest. Yet they stand as reminders of the freedoms that the compound’s residents are denied while separated only by a fence.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



