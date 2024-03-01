top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

"Insure Our Future" Action at Big Insurance Companies

by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
Demands that insurance companies end enabling fossil fuel extraction
sm_001-06024-858_0923.jpg
original image (2083x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29) - Are you one of the many homeowners whose fire insurance was cancelled because of no fault of your own but because of increase wildfire risk? Are you therefore required to pay exorbitant rates just to keep your mortgage? If you are, you might wonder how these insurance stay in business with no one to insure.

Fear not for those big insurance companies like Chubb or AIG. They are doing just great by insuring ever more fossil fuel extraction projects. That such projects increase the environmental damage wrought by fossil fuels, accelerating wildfire risks, causing more homes to be threatened, causing homeowners to lose their insurance, makes more money available to fund fossil fuels works just fine for them. And round and round we go. Due to Chubb'ss ever increasion profits, chairman and Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg took home over $25 million dollars in 2022. 2023 was better.

The action was sponsored by the Bay Area Climate Justice Spokescouncil

Demonstrators on Market street in front of Chubb offices demanded that Chubb and AIG just a couple of blicks away stop enabling fossil fuel extraction and reorient to human needs. Scientist in their lab coats attempted to delivers their demands in writing. "Lamentors" were there to symbolize the calamities caused by fossil fuel development.

Jes Richardson was there to tell of new plans for his Ghandomobile.

The action at Market and Post Street was sponsored by the Bay Area Climate Justice Spokescouncil

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_002-05524-z8a_0187.jpg
original image (1980x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_003-06024-858_0956.jpg
original image (1400x1431)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_004-06024-858_0963.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_005-06024-858_0968.jpg
original image (1400x1761)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_006-06024-858_0974.jpg
original image (1400x2208)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_007-05524-z8a_0211.jpg
original image (1412x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_008-05524-z8a_0220.jpg
original image (1812x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_009-06024-858_0985.jpg
original image (1722x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_010-05524-z8a_0238.jpg
original image (1400x1406)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_011-06024-858_1001.jpg
original image (1937x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_012-06024-858_1004.jpg
original image (1400x1719)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_013-05524-z8a_0256.jpg
original image (2037x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_014-05524-z8a_0276.jpg
original image (1756x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_015-05524-z8a_0284.jpg
original image (1400x1501)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_016-05524-z8a_0285.jpg
original image (1759x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_017-06024-858_1011.jpg
original image (1622x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_018-06024-858_1012.jpg
original image (1893x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_019-06024-858_1018.jpg
original image (1742x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 5:27PM
sm_020-06024-858_1033.jpg
original image (1459x1400)
