From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"Insure Our Future" Action at Big Insurance Companies
Demands that insurance companies end enabling fossil fuel extraction
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29) - Are you one of the many homeowners whose fire insurance was cancelled because of no fault of your own but because of increase wildfire risk? Are you therefore required to pay exorbitant rates just to keep your mortgage? If you are, you might wonder how these insurance stay in business with no one to insure.
Fear not for those big insurance companies like Chubb or AIG. They are doing just great by insuring ever more fossil fuel extraction projects. That such projects increase the environmental damage wrought by fossil fuels, accelerating wildfire risks, causing more homes to be threatened, causing homeowners to lose their insurance, makes more money available to fund fossil fuels works just fine for them. And round and round we go. Due to Chubb'ss ever increasion profits, chairman and Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg took home over $25 million dollars in 2022. 2023 was better.
The action was sponsored by the Bay Area Climate Justice Spokescouncil
Demonstrators on Market street in front of Chubb offices demanded that Chubb and AIG just a couple of blicks away stop enabling fossil fuel extraction and reorient to human needs. Scientist in their lab coats attempted to delivers their demands in writing. "Lamentors" were there to symbolize the calamities caused by fossil fuel development.
Jes Richardson was there to tell of new plans for his Ghandomobile.
The action at Market and Post Street was sponsored by the Bay Area Climate Justice Spokescouncil
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network