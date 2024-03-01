2024 California Women's Herstory Month - Queen Califia blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

2024 California Women's Herstory Month, let us recall well the living history of Queen Califia, “Pan African Queen of California” while reconnecting past, present and future contributions to the forward flow of humanity by people of Pan African Ancestry, both enslaved and free, this special 175th Anniversary of the California Gold Mining District of 1849.

2024 California Memorial Day Weekend will highlight official acknowledgement of 175 years of Pan African contributions of the State of California at the dawn of the California Constitution Convention.



In Spring of 1849, Old Sacramento, Negro Hill, Mormon Island, Negro Bar, Coloma and a plethora of gold mining towns comprised the initial California Gold Mining District.



Creeks, streams and rivers throughout Northern California were flooded with "argonauts" global pioneers seeking riches sharing an amazing journey that "heart" our California Gold Rush Era.



Earlier in Summer of 1846, the US Military annexed Alta California after the short lived Bear Flag Revolt, fulfilling well thought-out plan for "Manifest Destiny" from sea to shinning sea.



The transition from Mexican Rule to US Rule reached an apex with the path towards the 1849 California Constitution Convention where "white men only" replaced Mexican land rights via women.



In the "Historic California Room, renamed the John Burton Room, vast murals depict the California story featuring Queen California holding essential symbols of her journey.



The Capitol of the Golden State of California is under construction as record fiscal challenges will require innovative and thoughtful deliberation.



Removal of Queen Isabela, Christopher Columbus, renaming Historic Negro Bar and other examples of reimagining history as an initial consideration for reparative justice begins seems odd... If history is disparaged, distorted and destroyed, then how can truth with reconcillation be found?



2024 Memorial Day on the way to 2024 California Juneteenth activities let us consider where the early California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry came from. How the overland trails and maritime voyages included women and men seeking freedom.



175 years ago the towns of Negro Hill, Negro Village, Negro Bar were filled with people of Pan African Descent and during the US Civil War 1,918 enlisted as US Colored Troops to help preserve the Union and end chattel slavery.



On the bloody battlefields these men earned the right to be called African American, no longer 3/5th of a human being for somebody else's political consideration.



Sacramento is recognized as the most diverse city in America and the early history of the California Gold Rush brought many people from all over the world seeking wealth and riches.



