top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/14/2024
Palestine International Racial Justice

Webinar: What’s Apartheid Got to Do with it?

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
What’s Apartheid Got to Do with it? Understanding the Violent Structures Behind Israel’s War on Gaza

At a time when the whole world is witnessing the violence unfolding in Gaza, it is crucial that we discuss the root causes of what is happening. Building on extensive research from several international human rights organizations that have clearly identified Israeli apartheid, this webinar will explain the role of apartheid in shaping this moment as well as provide ways we can work to end it.

Join our webinar as we invite guest speakers Ahmed Abofoul and Diana Buttu in a collective effort to understand the structural violence inherent in Israel's apartheid regime. Our commitment to Palestinian liberation does not end with a ceasefire in Gaza. Instead, we must continue educating ourselves, advocating for change, and ultimately dismantling the structures that perpetuate violence, until Palestine, and all oppressed people, are free!
For more information: https://afsc.org/events/whats-apartheid-go...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 1:04PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code