Webinar: What’s Apartheid Got to Do with it?

Date:

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

What’s Apartheid Got to Do with it? Understanding the Violent Structures Behind Israel’s War on Gaza



At a time when the whole world is witnessing the violence unfolding in Gaza, it is crucial that we discuss the root causes of what is happening. Building on extensive research from several international human rights organizations that have clearly identified Israeli apartheid, this webinar will explain the role of apartheid in shaping this moment as well as provide ways we can work to end it.



Join our webinar as we invite guest speakers Ahmed Abofoul and Diana Buttu in a collective effort to understand the structural violence inherent in Israel's apartheid regime. Our commitment to Palestinian liberation does not end with a ceasefire in Gaza. Instead, we must continue educating ourselves, advocating for change, and ultimately dismantling the structures that perpetuate violence, until Palestine, and all oppressed people, are free!