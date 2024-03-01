From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: What’s Apartheid Got to Do with it?
Date:
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
What’s Apartheid Got to Do with it? Understanding the Violent Structures Behind Israel’s War on Gaza
At a time when the whole world is witnessing the violence unfolding in Gaza, it is crucial that we discuss the root causes of what is happening. Building on extensive research from several international human rights organizations that have clearly identified Israeli apartheid, this webinar will explain the role of apartheid in shaping this moment as well as provide ways we can work to end it.
Join our webinar as we invite guest speakers Ahmed Abofoul and Diana Buttu in a collective effort to understand the structural violence inherent in Israel's apartheid regime. Our commitment to Palestinian liberation does not end with a ceasefire in Gaza. Instead, we must continue educating ourselves, advocating for change, and ultimately dismantling the structures that perpetuate violence, until Palestine, and all oppressed people, are free!
At a time when the whole world is witnessing the violence unfolding in Gaza, it is crucial that we discuss the root causes of what is happening. Building on extensive research from several international human rights organizations that have clearly identified Israeli apartheid, this webinar will explain the role of apartheid in shaping this moment as well as provide ways we can work to end it.
Join our webinar as we invite guest speakers Ahmed Abofoul and Diana Buttu in a collective effort to understand the structural violence inherent in Israel's apartheid regime. Our commitment to Palestinian liberation does not end with a ceasefire in Gaza. Instead, we must continue educating ourselves, advocating for change, and ultimately dismantling the structures that perpetuate violence, until Palestine, and all oppressed people, are free!
For more information: https://afsc.org/events/whats-apartheid-go...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 1:04PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network