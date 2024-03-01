The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Nation of Palestine, Ali Muhammad, Responds to U.S. by Islamic Nation of Palestine

The supreme leader of the Islamic nation of Palestine, Ali Muhammad, responds to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on who owns the northern border bordering Lebanon.

The supreme leader of the Islamic nation of Palestine, Ali Muhammad, responds to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on who owns the northern border bordering Lebanon.