top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & the AFL-CIO at BA Lab for Palestine

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 8:39AM
At a Labor For Palestine conference in Oakland, a panel was held on the links between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO
israel_s_pact_with_apartheid_south_africa.jpg
At the Bay Area Labor For Palestine conference on February 25, 2024, a panel was held on the Links Between Zionism, The Histadrut, South Africa and the AFL-CIO. The panel reported on the history of Zionism and the critical role of the Zionist trade union federation Histadrut in supporting Jewish labor in for the expansion of the Zionist state.

Speakers also made reports on the connection between the Histadrut and it's support of apartheid South Africa with military arms and equipment. They also discussed the role of the AFL-CIO and Teamsters leadership in supporting the Israeli state by purchasing Israeli bonds and also shutting down any debate about the situation of Palestinian workers and people.

Additional Media:

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
2015 resolution by the CT Machinists
http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

Additional Information:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
§The AFL-CIO Continues To Work With The CIA & It's
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Mar 1, 2024 8:39AM
afl-cio_cia.jpeg
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code