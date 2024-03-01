At a Labor For Palestine conference in Oakland, a panel was held on the links between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO

At the Bay Area Labor For Palestine conference on February 25, 2024, a panel was held on the Links Between Zionism, The Histadrut, South Africa and the AFL-CIO. The panel reported on the history of Zionism and the critical role of the Zionist trade union federation Histadrut in supporting Jewish labor in for the expansion of the Zionist state.Speakers also made reports on the connection between the Histadrut and it's support of apartheid South Africa with military arms and equipment. They also discussed the role of the AFL-CIO and Teamsters leadership in supporting the Israeli state by purchasing Israeli bonds and also shutting down any debate about the situation of Palestinian workers and people.Additional Media:Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South AfricaThe Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol LangAFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangThe Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union2015 resolution by the CT MachinistsOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The PalestiniansU.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for PalestinePalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisAdditional Information:Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International OperationsProduction of Labor Video Project