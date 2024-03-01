From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & the AFL-CIO at BA Lab for Palestine
At a Labor For Palestine conference in Oakland, a panel was held on the links between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO
At the Bay Area Labor For Palestine conference on February 25, 2024, a panel was held on the Links Between Zionism, The Histadrut, South Africa and the AFL-CIO. The panel reported on the history of Zionism and the critical role of the Zionist trade union federation Histadrut in supporting Jewish labor in for the expansion of the Zionist state.
Speakers also made reports on the connection between the Histadrut and it's support of apartheid South Africa with military arms and equipment. They also discussed the role of the AFL-CIO and Teamsters leadership in supporting the Israeli state by purchasing Israeli bonds and also shutting down any debate about the situation of Palestinian workers and people.
Additional Media:
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
2015 resolution by the CT Machinists
http://www.thestruggle.org/bds%20resolution%20on%20palestine%20ct%20afl-cio%20oct%2029%202015.pdf
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
Additional Information:
Labor Education Project On AFL-CIO International Operations
https://aflcio-int.education
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
