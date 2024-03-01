BERKELEY LEAP YEAR Save the Park by Darin

We toured with the Brass Liberatin Orchestra and sussed capitalism and oligarchy

It's been pretty amazing for me in that I haven't photographed at a leap year anti capitalist event since Occupy Oakland, and I really haven't done any serious bike block detail since Oakland BLM before George Floyd and Brionna Taylor, I went out then a couple of times, but bike block was not then possible. Traffic safety is a real concern. We have elders and kids. Fire Wolf revealed herself on the internet recently, before she had revealed her totemic fox, which seemed like love river fox may have been whom if it was her proper noun namesake, and more recently as loves feathers and horses, although equestrianism was often obvious and omni present. A turn to the warmer seasons as heaven and hell battle with the sounds of the mystic female warrior. [For more on this try KALX 90.7 FM, "At War with Heaven," you can stream for free online.] Omnism has taught me to embrace Boudicca also, and that she survives conventional history as a deity in another more modern form today. Seen on lamp poles in the People's Park neighborhood since recent protests are pictographic representations of her name in Iceni. [Sadly a legion of 15,000 Romans decimated the Iceni who were then 130,000 strong.] I have been to probably all of the anti capitalism marches / demonstrations during the first two years of Occupy Oakland, and this was a nice local event. Decried and banished were the fossil fuel subsidiary banks fascist Chase and B of A. Decried and banished was Taco Hell, burn baby burn! Next door to the portal to the deeper Cantos is another portal known as La Burrita, which is a family owned business that has been in that location since I was in High School. Unlike the closed place next to People's Park that could portal to Tatooine, specifically Mos Eisley, this Restaurante simply takes people to wherever they can imagine in Latin America, if you know how. I don't remember how though. Pedestrian traffic is important for business but all of these robot oligarchs are going to Hell and not like somewhere cool like Chiapas or Ipanema Beach. Bad City Council for not overruling the business permits! Then pelicans of Alcatraz shit seeds all over the park. Druids from around the bay were casting feather spells in order to secure the essential and critical terraformation of People's Park. Lets hope with all of this teamwork and magic that another thousand parks will bloom! <3