East Bay Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

Fighting the Recall of Pamela Price

suds_forum_flyer_-_2024-03-2.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (236.8KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
One year ago, Pamela Price took office. She was elected Alameda County District Attorney on a reform platform that focused on rehabilitation and addressing police misconduct and corruption within the D.A.’s office. Less than 7 months later the recall campaign, part of a backlash to criminal punishment reforms and fear-mongering over crime by police and their political allies, began.

At this forum we will discuss what a criminal justice reform agenda looks like and examine the forces advocating a return to repressive measures that have never kept us safe. Our panelists are:
Walter Riley – civil rights attorney
Linton Johnson – Protect the Win Campaign
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 3:21PM
