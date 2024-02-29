Fighting the Recall of Pamela Price

Date:

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Time:

2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee

Location Details:

The Starry Plough Pub

3101 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94705



One year ago, Pamela Price took office. She was elected Alameda County District Attorney on a reform platform that focused on rehabilitation and addressing police misconduct and corruption within the D.A.’s office. Less than 7 months later the recall campaign, part of a backlash to criminal punishment reforms and fear-mongering over crime by police and their political allies, began.



At this forum we will discuss what a criminal justice reform agenda looks like and examine the forces advocating a return to repressive measures that have never kept us safe. Our panelists are:

Walter Riley – civil rights attorney

Linton Johnson – Protect the Win Campaign

