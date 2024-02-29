Eastern Monarch Butterfly Overwintering Area In Mexico Drops Precipitously by The Xerces Society

MEXICO CITY, February 7, 2024 – The annual census of monarch numbers at the overwintering sites in central Mexico was released today by World Wildlife Fund-Mexico and partners. It revealed that in just one year, the presence of monarch butterflies in their Mexico wintering grounds dropped by more than half, from 2.2 hectares to 0.9 hectares.