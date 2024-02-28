From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Warheads to Windmills: Preventing Climate Catastrophe & Nuclear War! Tea & talk w/ Timmon
Date:
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
phoebe
Location Details:
BFUU Hall, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
1924 Cedar St., a block east of MLK Jr Wy at Bonita Ave.
midway between north Berkeley & downtown Berkeley BART stations.
Don’t miss this inspiring evening! Enjoy nuts, desserts and tea while considering how to prevent anthropogenic disasters, because nuclear war and climate chaos are NUTS, and tea/talk with Timmon is comforting.
Featuring author Timmon Wallis, PhD, who was part of ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapons, the team of NGO's that won a Nobel Prize for achieving the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Dr. Wallis, a brilliant Brit, will read from his brilliant book and we’ll all talk.
Free and open to the public (donations appreciated)
Wheelchair access via ramp on Bonita Ave.
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org
