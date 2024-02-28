top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/6/2024
East Bay Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense

Warheads to Windmills: Preventing Climate Catastrophe & Nuclear War! Tea & talk w/ Timmon

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Time:
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
phoebe
Location Details:
BFUU Hall, Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
1924 Cedar St., a block east of MLK Jr Wy at Bonita Ave.
midway between north Berkeley & downtown Berkeley BART stations.
Don’t miss this inspiring evening! Enjoy nuts, desserts and tea while considering how to prevent anthropogenic disasters, because nuclear war and climate chaos are NUTS, and tea/talk with Timmon is comforting.
Featuring author Timmon Wallis, PhD, who was part of ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear weapons, the team of NGO's that won a Nobel Prize for achieving the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
Dr. Wallis, a brilliant Brit, will read from his brilliant book and we’ll all talk.

Free and open to the public (donations appreciated)
Wheelchair access via ramp on Bonita Ave.
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 11:45PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code