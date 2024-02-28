From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Close Guantanamo
Date:
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
wex
Location Details:
UN Plaza
San Francisco Civic Center
San Francisco Civic Center
30 prisoners remain at the US concentration camp opened in 2002, 16 of which have been cleared for release. "An aging, vulnerable population, all of whom are survivors of torture" suffering "real, deep, profound psychological trauma... of enormous anxiety and pain," witnessed Fionnuala Ni Aolain last year, as the first UN expert to visit the detention facility.
President Biden campaigned to close the off-shore gulag, we must hold him to account.
For more information: https://www.closeguantanamo.org/
