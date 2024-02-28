Close Guantanamo

Date:

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

wex

Location Details:

UN Plaza

San Francisco Civic Center

30 prisoners remain at the US concentration camp opened in 2002, 16 of which have been cleared for release. "An aging, vulnerable population, all of whom are survivors of torture" suffering "real, deep, profound psychological trauma... of enormous anxiety and pain," witnessed Fionnuala Ni Aolain last year, as the first UN expert to visit the detention facility.



President Biden campaigned to close the off-shore gulag, we must hold him to account.