top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/17/2024
Palestine International

Virtual Q&A Discussion of 3 Short Films about structural water apartheid in Holy Land

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Controlling the supply, distribution, and cost of water to an occupied people is apartheid in action. Israel, through legal and illegal means, maintains near-complete control over the region’s freshwater aquifers, severely restricting Palestinians’ abilities to drill wells, install pumps, build water tanks, or even collect rainwater. The average Israeli consumes over 3 times the water used by Palestinian on the water grid in the West Bank (9 times the water used by those off the grid). West Bank Palestinians pay 1/3 or more of their income to Israeli companies for drinking water. Meanwhile, Gazans are now consuming less than 3 liters per day—hardly enough for survival.

Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL) offers three short videos describing the “hydropolitics” and structural water apartheid in the Holy Land. Our panel discussion will explore designed inequalities in water distribution; the physical, economic and regulatory controls; as well as the ecological problems of pollution and over-extraction.

You must register to join the discussion & receive access to the films: Tinyurl.com/VFHL-March2024

Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.

Speakers:

Nancy Murray–Co-founder of Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine
Mazin Qumsiyeh–Director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability
Eyal Hareuveni–Author, Parched: Israel's Policy of Water Deprivation in the West Bank
Jeff Halper (Moderator) - Israeli-American anthropologist, author, lecturer, and political activist; founder of Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD)
For more information: http://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-March2024
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 10:15AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$110.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code