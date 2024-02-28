Virtual Q&A Discussion of 3 Short Films about structural water apartheid in Holy Land

Date:

Sunday, March 17, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Controlling the supply, distribution, and cost of water to an occupied people is apartheid in action. Israel, through legal and illegal means, maintains near-complete control over the region’s freshwater aquifers, severely restricting Palestinians’ abilities to drill wells, install pumps, build water tanks, or even collect rainwater. The average Israeli consumes over 3 times the water used by Palestinian on the water grid in the West Bank (9 times the water used by those off the grid). West Bank Palestinians pay 1/3 or more of their income to Israeli companies for drinking water. Meanwhile, Gazans are now consuming less than 3 liters per day—hardly enough for survival.



Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL) offers three short videos describing the “hydropolitics” and structural water apartheid in the Holy Land. Our panel discussion will explore designed inequalities in water distribution; the physical, economic and regulatory controls; as well as the ecological problems of pollution and over-extraction.



You must register to join the discussion & receive access to the films: Tinyurl.com/VFHL-March2024



Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.



Speakers:



Nancy Murray–Co-founder of Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine

Mazin Qumsiyeh–Director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability

Eyal Hareuveni–Author, Parched: Israel's Policy of Water Deprivation in the West Bank

Jeff Halper (Moderator) - Israeli-American anthropologist, author, lecturer, and political activist; founder of Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD)