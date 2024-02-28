Webinar: Youth of Balata Refugee Camp

Date:

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, March 6th at 9am PT for our Youth of Balata Refugee Camp webinar, featuring Fayez Arafat, Director of the Yaffa Cultural Center in Balta Refugee Camp. The Yaffa Cultural Center is the only children's center in the area. We'll learn about the children's programs in the Center and the struggles of life in Balata Camp from several speakers who work in the Center, including:



Ibrahim Al-Gamal - Programs & Activities Coordinator

Raed Al-Khatib - Scouts Coordinator

Manal Zuhd - Librarian

Maryam Mustafa - “Health for All” program Coordinator

Hanan Faraj - Kindergarten and Nursery Manager



Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated and will be split with the Yaffa Cultural Center.