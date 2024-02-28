From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Youth of Balata Refugee Camp
Date:
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, March 6th at 9am PT for our Youth of Balata Refugee Camp webinar, featuring Fayez Arafat, Director of the Yaffa Cultural Center in Balta Refugee Camp. The Yaffa Cultural Center is the only children's center in the area. We'll learn about the children's programs in the Center and the struggles of life in Balata Camp from several speakers who work in the Center, including:
Ibrahim Al-Gamal - Programs & Activities Coordinator
Raed Al-Khatib - Scouts Coordinator
Manal Zuhd - Librarian
Maryam Mustafa - “Health for All” program Coordinator
Hanan Faraj - Kindergarten and Nursery Manager
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated and will be split with the Yaffa Cultural Center.
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/d948...
