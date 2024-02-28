top
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Labor & Workers

Despite Zionists Shutdown of School, BA Labor Conf for Palestine with Hundreds Goes on

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Feb 28, 2024 9:27AM
Despite the action of East Bay Zionists to shutdown a school where an education conference on Palestine and labor was being held, the participants moved the conference to the front of the school and parking lot and went ahead with the meeting.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (3.9MB) | Embed Video
Despite Zionists Shutdown of School Site, Bay Area Labor Conference For Palestine With Hundreds Goes Forward

Zionists tried to shutdown the Bay Area Labor Conference for Palestine on 2/25/25 by using their influence to close the school, but their efforts were thwarted when the organizers and hundreds of participants held the conference in front of the Oakland Middle Lake Middle School and in the parking lot.

Speakers talked about struggle of labor and Palestine and the fight in US unions over the fight for Palestine. Also, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Communications officer Rania Khayyat made a report from the West Bank and talked with participants including CNA UCSF nurse Rosita Villarroel who is also with Nurses For Palestine and Healthcare Workers For Palestine.

Additional Media:

Palestine & The Censorship & Repression of American Journalists With NWU Cedric O’Bannon
https://youtu.be/nlRmBcBEYR8

Defend Palestine Journalists! Rania Khayyat Of Palestine Journalist's Syndicate Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/AIWs3hGxAMg

Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action
https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0

SEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps

Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4

AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI

The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8

US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change
https://jacobin.com/2023/11/us-labor-israel-palestine-solidarity-history#:~:text=The%20US%20labor%20movement%20has,moments%20are%20becoming%20increasingly%20common.&text=Our%20new%20issue%2C%20“Aging%2C”%20is%20out%20now.

Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/

The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza

The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza

UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

For more info:
bayarealabor4palestine [at] gmail.com
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dAEy27BiR9k
§Palestine Journalists Targeted and Murdered By IDF In Gaza & West Bank
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Feb 28, 2024 9:27AM
palestinian_journalists_at_funeral.jpg
One hundred and twenty four journalists have been murdered by the IDF which is a war crime. At the education labor conference on Palestine, a representative from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Rania Khayyat Communications Officer spoke to the participants about the attacks and murders of Palestinian journalists
https://youtu.be/dAEy27BiR9k
§International Day Of Action For Palestinian Journalists
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Feb 28, 2024 9:27AM
sm_palestinian_journalists_stop_killing.jpg
original image (2048x1364)
On February 26, 2024 there was an international day of action to defend Palestinian journalists.
https://youtu.be/dAEy27BiR9k
§IDF Macing Palestinian Journalists Covering Their Actions
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Feb 28, 2024 9:27AM
unknown.jpeg
The IDF have been targeting and killing journalists to shutdown the information about the war crimes that they are conducting in Gaza and the West Bank with the support of Biden and the US government
https://youtu.be/dAEy27BiR9k
Add Your Comments
