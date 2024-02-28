From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Despite Zionists Shutdown of School, BA Labor Conf for Palestine with Hundreds Goes on
Despite the action of East Bay Zionists to shutdown a school where an education conference on Palestine and labor was being held, the participants moved the conference to the front of the school and parking lot and went ahead with the meeting.
Despite Zionists Shutdown of School Site, Bay Area Labor Conference For Palestine With Hundreds Goes Forward
Zionists tried to shutdown the Bay Area Labor Conference for Palestine on 2/25/25 by using their influence to close the school, but their efforts were thwarted when the organizers and hundreds of participants held the conference in front of the Oakland Middle Lake Middle School and in the parking lot.
Speakers talked about struggle of labor and Palestine and the fight in US unions over the fight for Palestine. Also, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Communications officer Rania Khayyat made a report from the West Bank and talked with participants including CNA UCSF nurse Rosita Villarroel who is also with Nurses For Palestine and Healthcare Workers For Palestine.
Additional Media:
Palestine & The Censorship & Repression of American Journalists With NWU Cedric O’Bannon
https://youtu.be/nlRmBcBEYR8
Defend Palestine Journalists! Rania Khayyat Of Palestine Journalist's Syndicate Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/AIWs3hGxAMg
Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action
https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0
SEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps
Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change
https://jacobin.com/2023/11/us-labor-israel-palestine-solidarity-history#:~:text=The%20US%20labor%20movement%20has,moments%20are%20becoming%20increasingly%20common.&text=Our%20new%20issue%2C%20“Aging%2C”%20is%20out%20now.
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
For more info:
bayarealabor4palestine [at] gmail.com
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dAEy27BiR9k
