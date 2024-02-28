From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Despite Zionists Shutdown of School, BA Labor Conf for Palestine with Hundreds Goes on by Labor Video Project Despite the action of East Bay Zionists to shutdown a school where an education conference on Palestine and labor was being held, the participants moved the conference to the front of the school and parking lot and went ahead with the meeting.



Zionists tried to shutdown the Bay Area Labor Conference for Palestine on 2/25/25 by using their influence to close the school, but their efforts were thwarted when the organizers and hundreds of participants held the conference in front of the Oakland Middle Lake Middle School and in the parking lot.



Speakers talked about struggle of labor and Palestine and the fight in US unions over the fight for Palestine. Also, Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Communications officer Rania Khayyat made a report from the West Bank and talked with participants including CNA UCSF nurse Rosita Villarroel who is also with Nurses For Palestine and Healthcare Workers For Palestine.



For more info:

bayarealabor4palestine [at] gmail.com

Production Of Labor Video Project

§ Palestine Journalists Targeted and Murdered By IDF In Gaza & West Bank by Labor Video Project One hundred and twenty four journalists have been murdered by the IDF which is a war crime. At the education labor conference on Palestine, a representative from the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Rania Khayyat Communications Officer spoke to the participants about the attacks and murders of Palestinian journalists https://youtu.be/dAEy27BiR9k