St. Patrick's Day Rise Up Singing Veg. Potluck
Date:
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Dave Blume
Email:
Phone:
(831) 722-1012
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville 95076
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville 95076
Sunday, March 17, 2024, Noon - 3 PM
Rise Up Singing Veg. Potluck
Wear Green, Eat Green & Get Lucky!
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
At Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville 95076
Call: (831) 722-1012
Email: info [at] whiskeyhillfarms.com
Please bring “Rise Up Singing” & “Rise Again” songbooks & instruments (optional).
Please bring healthy food & drinks to share.
Free Event 🍀 Donations Appreciated
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-up-singing-veg-potluck-for-st-patricks-day-tickets-846176836697
For More Info. Contact:
Dave Blume: (831) 722-1012 Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com
Karen Kaplan: (831) 335-3342 (afternoon) Email: kaplanksms [at] gmail.com
Map: https://www.google.com/maps/dir//371+Calabasas+Rd,+Watsonville,+CA+95076
For more information: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/celebrate...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 2:00AM
