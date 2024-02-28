top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/17/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action

St. Patrick's Day Rise Up Singing Veg. Potluck

kkrise_up_singing_march_flyer_2024.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (704.4KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Dave Blume
Email:
Phone:
(831) 722-1012
Location Details:
Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville 95076
Sunday, March 17, 2024, Noon - 3 PM
Rise Up Singing Veg. Potluck
Wear Green, Eat Green & Get Lucky!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
At Whiskey Hill Farms
371 Calabasas Road, Watsonville 95076
Call: (831) 722-1012
Email: info [at] whiskeyhillfarms.com

Please bring “Rise Up Singing” & “Rise Again” songbooks & instruments (optional).
Please bring healthy food & drinks to share.
Free Event 🍀 Donations Appreciated

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rise-up-singing-veg-potluck-for-st-patricks-day-tickets-846176836697

For More Info. Contact:
Dave Blume: (831) 722-1012 Email: farmerdave [at] permaculture.com
Karen Kaplan: (831) 335-3342 (afternoon) Email: kaplanksms [at] gmail.com

Map: https://www.google.com/maps/dir//371+Calabasas+Rd,+Watsonville,+CA+95076


For more information: https://www.whiskeyhillfarms.com/celebrate...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 2:00AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code