Oakland: Film Screening and Power Hour
Date:
Friday, March 01, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
RSVP for Oakland address
Join Bay Area Climbers for Palestine on Friday March 1 at 7pm for a screening of the documentary Resistance Climbing.
RSVP at this link to receive the Oakland address: tinyurl.com/bayclimb4palestine
No one turned away for lack of funds; all donations go to e-sims for Gaza.
Resistance Climbing (2023) is a short film documenting the vibrant and resilient climbing scene in the West Bank, including the first gym and the development of routes despite settler violence. The film was shown in Reel Rock 17, and the Palestine Climbing Association has called for the world to screen it again. We believe no sport is apolitical and no one is neutral during a 75-year Occupation and genocide. After the film we’ll lead a power hour to phone bank our reps and share free posters. Come find solidarity, community, and climbing partners for future events including gym takeovers, outdoor sessions, and an upcoming global climb-a-thon.
Wheelchair accessible. Masks recommended and provided; please stay home if you’re feeling symptomatic. Space is limited. RSVP now!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayclimb4palesti...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 9:34PM
