Ceasefire Postcards to Congress Pop-Up
Date:
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley
Let's continue to put pressure on our congressional representatives to end the genocide in Gaza. Writing postcards together, in community, we support one another to strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people.
We will have a limited number of postcards and stamps available. We encourage community members to bring both. We’ll provide a list of addresses for congressional representatives, as well as suggested talking points.
We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley from 10am to 12pm. Spread the word and show up!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C33_K9rLqN-/?i...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 8:47PM
