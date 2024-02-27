“Sons Of Chinatown: A Memoir Rooted In China And America” Book Release Reading

Date:

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Location Details:

Oakland Asian Cultural Center

William “Bill” Gee Wong will read from his newly published book “Sons of Chinatown: A Memoir Rooted in China and America”, followed by a conversation with Harvey Dong, of Eastwind Books, and a book signing.



William Gee Wong’s father entered the U.S. legally as the “son of a native,” despite having partially false papers. "Sons of Chinatown" is Wong’s evocative dual memoir of his and his father’s parallel experiences in America during the Chinese exclusion era and in the subsequent decades.