From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
“Sons Of Chinatown: A Memoir Rooted In China And America” Book Release Reading
Date:
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details:
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
William “Bill” Gee Wong will read from his newly published book “Sons of Chinatown: A Memoir Rooted in China and America”, followed by a conversation with Harvey Dong, of Eastwind Books, and a book signing.
William Gee Wong’s father entered the U.S. legally as the “son of a native,” despite having partially false papers. "Sons of Chinatown" is Wong’s evocative dual memoir of his and his father’s parallel experiences in America during the Chinese exclusion era and in the subsequent decades.
William Gee Wong’s father entered the U.S. legally as the “son of a native,” despite having partially false papers. "Sons of Chinatown" is Wong’s evocative dual memoir of his and his father’s parallel experiences in America during the Chinese exclusion era and in the subsequent decades.
For more information: https://oacc.cc/event/sonsofchinatown/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 4:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network