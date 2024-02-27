top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/17/2024
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Real Solutions to SF's Affordable Housing Crisis

3-17-24_calvin_welch-sf_housing_policy.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (128.9KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of SF
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, SF, CA 94109
or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94616597146?pwd=Z21WV3J2cHJkREZ5V2d4Z1NHMmpWQT09
The issue of housing development now dominates the politics of San Francisco. While all agree that the City lacks affordable housing opportunities for seniors, families with children, and people at risk of homelessness, solutions backed by the Governor, State Legislature and Mayor of San Francisco center on the provision of market rate housing, unaffordable to all but a handful of current residents.

Pushing high density market rate housing as the primary aim, policies now adopted by both state and local government restricts the participation of existing residents, removes long standing protections of existing neighborhoods, and cuts required affordability which will actually displace low and moderate income residents of the City. What options to increase affordable housing exist, and what can San Franciscans do to reverse the current dangers of an un-regulated market rate housing policy now adopted by Gov. Newsom and Mayor Breed.

Calvin Welch Calvin Welch is the past Program Director and President of the Board of the San Francisco Information Clearinghouse, a nonprofit, community-based technical assistance and advocacy organization specializing in affordable housing, community development, and land-use planning issues. He was a founding member of the council of Community Housing Organizations (CCHO) and the Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods. He has served on various city task forces and advisory committees on issues ranging from affordable housing to financing the living wage.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 4:26PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code