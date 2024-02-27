Massive "Stop Cop City" banner dropped over SF overpass by Anonymous

Organizers dropped a banner over the Vermont Street overpass calling for commuters to learn about the connection between Nationwide and Stop Cop City.

On Tuesday, February 27th, organizers dropped a banner over the Vermont St overpass calling for commuters to learn about the connection between Nationwide and Stop Cop City. This action was done in solidarity with the Nationwide Summit to Stop Cop City in Arizona, where organizers protested the insurance company Nationwide, which is currently backing the construction of the $90 million police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest in Atlanta, GA. This center would be the new home of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) program, where soldiers from the Israeli Defense Force train Atlanta police officers to replicate oppressive tactics used on Palestinians in Gaza & the West Bank.



"Israel's military oppression of Palestinians is the blueprint for Cop Cities in Atlanta, San Pablo, Baltimore, Seattle, and all across the United States. The fight to Stop Cop City is a deeply interconnected struggle, whether you care about environmental justice, racism, militarization, repression—it's a turning point in our collective future."



The organizers wish to remain anonymous but encourage citizens to call Nationwide's main office (800 321-6064) and urge them to drop their contract with Cop City.