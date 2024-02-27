top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Massive "Stop Cop City" banner dropped over SF overpass

by Anonymous
Tue, Feb 27, 2024 11:53AM
Organizers dropped a banner over the Vermont Street overpass calling for commuters to learn about the connection between Nationwide and Stop Cop City.
sm_image_123650291__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1433)
On Tuesday, February 27th, organizers dropped a banner over the Vermont St overpass calling for commuters to learn about the connection between Nationwide and Stop Cop City. This action was done in solidarity with the Nationwide Summit to Stop Cop City in Arizona, where organizers protested the insurance company Nationwide, which is currently backing the construction of the $90 million police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest in Atlanta, GA. This center would be the new home of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) program, where soldiers from the Israeli Defense Force train Atlanta police officers to replicate oppressive tactics used on Palestinians in Gaza & the West Bank.

"Israel's military oppression of Palestinians is the blueprint for Cop Cities in Atlanta, San Pablo, Baltimore, Seattle, and all across the United States. The fight to Stop Cop City is a deeply interconnected struggle, whether you care about environmental justice, racism, militarization, repression—it's a turning point in our collective future."

The organizers wish to remain anonymous but encourage citizens to call Nationwide's main office (800 321-6064) and urge them to drop their contract with Cop City.
§
by Anonymous
Tue, Feb 27, 2024 11:53AM
sm_image_123650291__2_.jpg
original image (2048x1384)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code