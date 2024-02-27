SF: Volunteer Session and Art Build

Date:

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

3289 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA

Make Art for Palestine‼️



On March 2, millions across the world will march for Gaza! San Francisco is no exception! Join us Thursday, February 29th as we prepare for the big day by making art, placards and more. March 2nd is critical. The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it’s time to push even harder. Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza. All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide! Artists out for Rafah!

