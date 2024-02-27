From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
SF: Volunteer Session and Art Build
Date:
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
3289 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Make Art for Palestine‼️
On March 2, millions across the world will march for Gaza! San Francisco is no exception! Join us Thursday, February 29th as we prepare for the big day by making art, placards and more. March 2nd is critical. The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it’s time to push even harder. Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza. All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide! Artists out for Rafah!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3094FRS_wQ/
