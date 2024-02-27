Yosemite Aramark Contract Should Have Been Cancelled. by Yosemite Anon

NPS has said that 2 Consecutive Marginal Annual Overall Rating Reports in a row would trigger them to cancel a concessions contract. Aramark at Yosemite had Marginal Ratings in 2018 and 2019.

Aramark’s Yosemite contract should have been cancelled in 2020 after 2 consecutive years of Marginal Overall Rating Reports from NPS. Three years later, on April 10 2023, the Yosemite Superintendent Cicelly Muldoon adjusted the 2019 AOR score. The Superintendent's reason for adjusting the 2019 AOR was "strong collaboration exhibited by Yosemite Hospitality in a public health crisis'. No other explanation is given.



Yosemite NPS failed to cancel the Aramark contract at Yosemite after their own annual reviews called for them to do so. Aramark has continued it's pattern of gross mismanagement and disregard for environmental regulations.

Yosemite has all the same problems that are being exposed at Crater Lake.



NPS seems to have engaged in an ongoing pattern of protecting Aramark. Allowing them to continue to violate the contract at Crater Lake after Marginal Annual Overall Reviews in 2 consecutive years (2021 and 2022). This lack of enforcement led to further problems with Aramark at Crater Lake in 2023. Eventually earning them an Unsatisfactory AOR rating in 2023.



Aramark at Yosemite's 2023 AOR has yet to be released.

Note: I received the NPS Annual Overall Rating Reports yesterday after filing a Freedom of Information Act request for them. The 2018 AOR was previously made public by an FOIA request made by The Fresno Bee. I have been told that all of the Annual Overall Rating Reports for Aramark at Yosemite will be posted online soon. Along with the 2023 AOR, which has not been finished yet.

