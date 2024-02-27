top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense Labor & Workers

Yosemite Aramark Contract Should Have Been Cancelled.

by Yosemite Anon
Tue, Feb 27, 2024 7:53AM
NPS has said that 2 Consecutive Marginal Annual Overall Rating Reports in a row would trigger them to cancel a concessions contract. Aramark at Yosemite had Marginal Ratings in 2018 and 2019.
sm_screenshot_20240226_112700_chrome.jpg
original image (720x1600)
Aramark’s Yosemite contract should have been cancelled in 2020 after 2 consecutive years of Marginal Overall Rating Reports from NPS. Three years later, on April 10 2023, the Yosemite Superintendent Cicelly Muldoon adjusted the 2019 AOR score. The Superintendent's reason for adjusting the 2019 AOR was "strong collaboration exhibited by Yosemite Hospitality in a public health crisis'. No other explanation is given.

Yosemite NPS failed to cancel the Aramark contract at Yosemite after their own annual reviews called for them to do so. Aramark has continued it's pattern of gross mismanagement and disregard for environmental regulations.
Yosemite has all the same problems that are being exposed at Crater Lake.

NPS seems to have engaged in an ongoing pattern of protecting Aramark. Allowing them to continue to violate the contract at Crater Lake after Marginal Annual Overall Reviews in 2 consecutive years (2021 and 2022). This lack of enforcement led to further problems with Aramark at Crater Lake in 2023. Eventually earning them an Unsatisfactory AOR rating in 2023.

Aramark at Yosemite's 2023 AOR has yet to be released.
-------‐------------------------
Note: I received the NPS Annual Overall Rating Reports yesterday after filing a Freedom of Information Act request for them. The 2018 AOR was previously made public by an FOIA request made by The Fresno Bee. I have been told that all of the Annual Overall Rating Reports for Aramark at Yosemite will be posted online soon. Along with the 2023 AOR, which has not been finished yet.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code