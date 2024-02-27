Hamas: War of Starvation in Gaza ‘Disgrace to Humanity’ by Palestinian Information Center

“The international [community’s] inability and the American cover for the crime of starvation that the occupation uses as a weapon to achieve political goals is a disgrace to humanity that history will not erase, even if the American administration hides behind misleading statements about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said in a statement. “It will not absolve it of its responsibility and participation in war crimes committed against defenseless civilians,” Hamas added.

The Hamas Movement on Monday slammed the administration of US President Joe Biden for supporting the Israeli war on Gaza, which has brought hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the verge of famine.



One month after the International Court of Justice emergency ruling for Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, Hamas said the world “stands witness to the escalation of the occupation’s crimes and violations.”



This comes in the context of escalating warnings of death by starvation in the northern Gaza Strip due to the Israeli war of starvation against the Palestinian people there, targeting essential sources of life and preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid.



The humanitarian catastrophe suffered by the residents of the Gaza Strip has worsened as a result of the continued brutal bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces, which has killed about 30,000 Palestinians so far and the injury of about 70,000 others and which led to the displacement of nearly 1.8 million people within the Gaza Strip.