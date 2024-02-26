Candlelight Vigil Honoring Aaron Bushnell

Date:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Now

Location Details:

Lake Merritt Amphitheater

Candlelight vigil honoring Aaron Bushnell



We are gathering to honor the martyr Aaron Bushnell whose last words were "FREE PALESTINE"



Join the East Bay community as we honor the legacy of Martyr Aaron Bushnell, who courageously gave his life to protest the ongoing genocide. Let us reground ourselves in his final words and our rallying cry: Free Palestine. Free Palestine. Free Palestine