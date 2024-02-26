From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Candlelight Vigil Honoring Aaron Bushnell
Date:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Now
Location Details:
Lake Merritt Amphitheater
Candlelight vigil honoring Aaron Bushnell
We are gathering to honor the martyr Aaron Bushnell whose last words were "FREE PALESTINE"
Join the East Bay community as we honor the legacy of Martyr Aaron Bushnell, who courageously gave his life to protest the ongoing genocide. Let us reground ourselves in his final words and our rallying cry: Free Palestine. Free Palestine. Free Palestine
