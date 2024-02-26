From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally Against the Recalls
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
defend democracy
Front steps of Oakland City Hall
Help protect the progressive women of color who are being targeted by the far-right. Stand with DA Pam Price and Mayor Sheng Thao!
