San Jose Vigil for Aaron Bushnell
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Vigil/Ritual
San Jose Against War
Front steps of MLK Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
Join us tomorrow in San Jose for a vigil for Aaron Bushnell, the courageous man who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in protest of the genocide against Gaza. Tuesday, Feb 27 at 7:30pm on the front steps of MLK Library.
Please get there early at 6pm to attend the AAPRP presentation "Africa and Zionism" in room 525 of the library, and then join us for the vigil afterwards!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C31kQk3rUNM/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 8:35PM
