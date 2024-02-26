San Jose Vigil for Aaron Bushnell

Date:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time:

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

San Jose Against War

Email:

Location Details:

Front steps of MLK Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112

Join us tomorrow in San Jose for a vigil for Aaron Bushnell, the courageous man who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in protest of the genocide against Gaza. Tuesday, Feb 27 at 7:30pm on the front steps of MLK Library.



Please get there early at 6pm to attend the AAPRP presentation "Africa and Zionism" in room 525 of the library, and then join us for the vigil afterwards!