Israeli manufacturers association advises plants to prepare for full-scale war by huaxia

The Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) advised over 2,000 industrial factories across the country to prepare for a full-scale war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, MAI said on Monday.

The warning was issued in a letter titled "Industry's Preparation for Full-Scale War on Israel's Northern Border" to all MAI member plants, comprising 90 percent of Israel's total industrial output and employing about 400,000 workers.



In the letter, MAI CEO Ruby Ginel wrote that "according to government officials and the Defense Minister, if a diplomatic solution is not found for the incidents on the northern border, we are heading for increased military intensity."



The letter stated that, according to government scenarios, in case of a full-scale war, there is a high probability of nationwide power outages lasting up to 72 hours, followed by initiated power outages of several hours a day under the needs of the electricity network.



It added that the flow of natural gas to factories is expected to stop, along with other disruptions that require preparation.



Therefore, the factories were advised to check backup systems for electricity or natural gas consumption, stock up on fuels lasting at least 72 hours, and increase raw material stocks due to possible disruptions in truck traffic and the closure of activities at seaports.



The factories were also advised to back up their communication systems with satellite phones due to fears of significant disruptions in the cellular network.



MAI has also opened a dedicated emergency room that will be in contact with governmental emergency authorities to integrate all activities of Israeli industry in an emergency. ■