Considering the Alternatives, 4 Organizations present their visions of a better world

Date:

Sunday, March 03, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Human Rights Working Group

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco

1187 FRANKLIN ST.

San Francisco

Global Conversations

Considering the alternatives: 4 organizations present their visions of a better world for humanity.



Four organizations with socialist and revolutionary perspectives will discuss the present moment, the need for radical change, how that change might come about and what a new society might look like.

Presentations with discussion to follow.

