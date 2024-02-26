From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Considering the Alternatives, 4 Organizations present their visions of a better world
Sunday, March 03, 2024
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Panel Discussion
UUSF Human Rights Working Group
Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco
1187 FRANKLIN ST.
San Francisco
Global Conversations
Considering the alternatives: 4 organizations present their visions of a better world for humanity.
Four organizations with socialist and revolutionary perspectives will discuss the present moment, the need for radical change, how that change might come about and what a new society might look like.
Presentations with discussion to follow.
