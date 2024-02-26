From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Candlelight Vigil for Aaron Bushnell, whose last words were FREE PALESTINE
Date:
Monday, February 26, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St. @Sacramento St., Financial District, San Francisco
In his final act of defiance, of moral compassion, US active-duty service member Aaron Bushnell lit himself on fire, declaring “I will no longer be complicit in genocide.” Aaron died, courageously, and we are called to come together in mourning and outrage to honor him and the 30,000 Palestinian, Lebanese, and Yemeni people murdered with our tax dollars.
Graphic is for DC. vigil. SF vigil 4:30-6:30, Israeli consulate, 456 Montgomery St., SF.
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
