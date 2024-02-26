Candlelight Vigil for Aaron Bushnell, whose last words were FREE PALESTINE

Date:

Monday, February 26, 2024

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St. @Sacramento St., Financial District, San Francisco

In his final act of defiance, of moral compassion, US active-duty service member Aaron Bushnell lit himself on fire, declaring “I will no longer be complicit in genocide.” Aaron died, courageously, and we are called to come together in mourning and outrage to honor him and the 30,000 Palestinian, Lebanese, and Yemeni people murdered with our tax dollars.



Graphic is for DC. vigil. SF vigil 4:30-6:30, Israeli consulate, 456 Montgomery St., SF.



