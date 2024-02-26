Pink Slip Pelosi with Codepink; Nancy, We Deserve a World At Peace

Date:

Monday, February 26, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Nancy Pelosi’s house, 2640 Broadway (near Divisadero) San Francisco

CODEPINK is visiting Nancy Pelosi's house daily during the Congressional Recess, 2/25-3/3. On Sunday, March 3, we are calling for a mass convergence at her house from 3pm-6pm. We are “pink slipping” Pelosi, giving her a layoff notice because her “services” are no longer required.

Netanyahu announced he will finish his genocide in Gaza in the next two weeks. We must get Pelosi to stop funding weapons for genocide NOW.



Nancy Pelosi is a right-wing oligarch whose power comes from her fundraising ability for the Democrats. She is a heartless, bloodthirsty, ignorant, delusional, and vindictive woman whose reign as queen of San Francisco is at an end. Her attitude? “No ceasefire until Hamas is defeated. Israel has a right to defend itself. I will continue funding Israel's genocide in Gaza, giving Israel billions more of YOUR MONEY for weapons to slaughter children.”



When we asked her on Oct. 29 to stop the genocide, she pointed at us and said "Go back to China where your headquarters are." Huh? On national television, on CNN, she said "ceasefire is Putin's message". Incredible! So nearly 80% of Democrats in San Francisco, Pope Francis, the SF Board of Supervisors, and the thousands marching in the streets for a ceasefire and a free Palestine are working for Putin? Pelosi is an agent for the nation of Israel. She votes to give them billions more in foreign aid than any other country. It doesn't disturb Pelosi that genocide is being carried out with our tax dollars, but it disturbs us, and we won't stand for it.



Pelosi is probably the most dangerous woman in the world because she has President Biden, the federal budget, and the Democratic party behind her. She is not at all progressive, unlike her constituents in San Francisco. Why do they keep voting for her? She doesn't care about working families and ordinary folks. She controls the Democrats with an iron fist, approving obscene military budgets and funneling our tax dollars to Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and other “merchants of death”, ensuring skyrocketing profits from killing, instead of funding human needs. She supports a war economy when we'd prefer a peace economy. She opposes every progressive measure, attacks progressive colleagues, lives in luxury while San Franciscans go without healthcare, affordable housing, student debt relief, clean energy, cheap public transportation, elder and child care, and other nice things that we prefer to the endless war and misery around the world that she finances with our money.



She has walled herself off from constituents; her office at the Federal Building has been closed for 3 years, she doesn't hold town meetings, there is no way for constituents to have their voices heard, except by going to her house. She announced that she is asking the FBI to investigate the ceasefire advocates at her house, suggesting that we must be working for China or Russia if we want to save lives in Gaza. That is bizarre, delusional, reactionary and dangerous.



Pelosi's allegiance to the weapons and fossil fuel industries, her financial support for foreign states, and her repeated violations of the U.S. Constitution, including insider trading, underscore the urgency for her to leave office. We won't vote for anyone complicit in genocide, slaughter and starvation of children. Pelosi is in big trouble at the polls in March and November. San Francisco wants her gone. We deserve a world at peace.