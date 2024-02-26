Stanford: What the World's Silence Says- A Reading with Gazan Poet Yahya Ashour

Date:

Friday, March 01, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Stanford University

Terrace Room (Rm. 426) of Margaret Jacks Halls (Bldg. 460)

The Department of Comparative Literature, The Center for Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity (CCSRE), The Markaz Resource Center, and Stanford Faculty for Justice in Palestine will be hosting local community organizer and scholar Muhammad Yusuf Tarr for an afternoon event honoring visiting Palestinian poet Yahya Ashour.



Muhammad Yusuf Tarr is a student advocate, journalist, and community organizer with the Arab Resources and Organizing Center.



Yahya Ashour was born in Gaza City. He's a touring poet and an award-winning author. He's a 2022 fellow in writing at the University of Iowa. He has one poetry collection and one children's book published in Arabic, and has contributed to several printed anthologies and online journals worldwide. His writings were translated into English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Finnish. He has delivered several creative writing workshops for children and youth in Gaza.