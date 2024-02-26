top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Peninsula Arts + Action Racial Justice

Stanford: What the World's Silence Says- A Reading with Gazan Poet Yahya Ashour

Date:
Friday, March 01, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Stanford University
Terrace Room (Rm. 426) of Margaret Jacks Halls (Bldg. 460)
The Department of Comparative Literature, The Center for Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity (CCSRE), The Markaz Resource Center, and Stanford Faculty for Justice in Palestine will be hosting local community organizer and scholar Muhammad Yusuf Tarr for an afternoon event honoring visiting Palestinian poet Yahya Ashour.

Muhammad Yusuf Tarr is a student advocate, journalist, and community organizer with the Arab Resources and Organizing Center.

Yahya Ashour was born in Gaza City. He's a touring poet and an award-winning author. He's a 2022 fellow in writing at the University of Iowa. He has one poetry collection and one children's book published in Arabic, and has contributed to several printed anthologies and online journals worldwide. His writings were translated into English, French, Spanish, Italian, and Finnish. He has delivered several creative writing workshops for children and youth in Gaza.
For more information: https://dlcl.stanford.edu/events/what-worl...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 8:03AM
