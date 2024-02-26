San Francisco: Millions March for Palestine!

Date:

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Harry Bridges Plaza

San Francisco, CA

On March 2, millions across the world will march for Gaza! Join us in San Francisco as we join the call to hit the streets!



Gaza is facing famine, its hospitals are besieged, threats of ground invasion in Rafah loom near, and Israel continues its onslaught on the over 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it’s time to push even harder.



Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.



All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide!