From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco: Millions March for Palestine!
Date:
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Harry Bridges Plaza
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
On March 2, millions across the world will march for Gaza! Join us in San Francisco as we join the call to hit the streets!
Gaza is facing famine, its hospitals are besieged, threats of ground invasion in Rafah loom near, and Israel continues its onslaught on the over 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it’s time to push even harder.
Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.
All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide!
Gaza is facing famine, its hospitals are besieged, threats of ground invasion in Rafah loom near, and Israel continues its onslaught on the over 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The mass movement for Palestine has led to the isolation of the US and Israel on the world stage. With growing internal divisions and heightened political pressure on Israel and the United States, it’s time to push even harder.
Our mobilizations in this moment can be more decisive than ever, and we must show our full strength now to ensure a lasting ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza.
All out for Rafah! All out for Gaza! Stop the genocide!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3wOiYTrRfe/?i...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 7:23AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network