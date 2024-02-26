From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Jose State University Walkout and Rally to Divest from Occupation
Date:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Student Union Patio
San Jose State University
San Jose State University
Join the Students Against Fascism coalition again as we walkout and rally from 12pm to 2pm to make radical demands for San Jose State University to divest from the death machine and instead invest in life-affirming services like our education! This event is open to the public, bring people power!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3megLWuGzc/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 6:54AM
