San Jose State University Walkout and Rally to Divest from Occupation

Date:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Student Union Patio

San Jose State University

Join the Students Against Fascism coalition again as we walkout and rally from 12pm to 2pm to make radical demands for San Jose State University to divest from the death machine and instead invest in life-affirming services like our education! This event is open to the public, bring people power!