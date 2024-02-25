From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Rosa City Council Meeting: Demand a Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
100 Santa Rosa Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
The Santa Rosa City Council is still not taking up a Ceasefire Resolution, so it's time again to show them how important this is! Please join us to pack city hall on Tuesday, Feb 27 at 3:30 PM! (Meeting starts at 4, pre-planning at 3:30)
For more information: https://www.sonomacountyforpalestine.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 25, 2024 10:02PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network