Santa Rosa City Council Meeting: Demand a Ceasefire Resolution

Date:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

100 Santa Rosa Ave

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

The Santa Rosa City Council is still not taking up a Ceasefire Resolution, so it's time again to show them how important this is! Please join us to pack city hall on Tuesday, Feb 27 at 3:30 PM! (Meeting starts at 4, pre-planning at 3:30)

