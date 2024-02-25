top
Palestine North Bay / Marin Anti-War Government & Elections

Petaluma City Council Meeting: Demand a Ceasefire Resolution

sm_petaluma.jpeg
original image (750x750)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, February 26, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Petaluma City Hall
11 English Street
Petaluma, CA
OR
Zoom
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84162924690
Petaluma City REFUSES to put the ceasefire resolution we have been asking for on the agenda. Please help us convince them on Monday night that we must be heard and a resolution needs to be allowed. One of the city councilmen will come out and protest with us, but one of the city councilwomen is strongly opposed.

The City Council Meeting starts at 6:30pm.

In order to provide a public comment, you must either appear in person at City Hall to speak, or email your comment to cityclerk [at] cityofpetaluma.org.⁠
For more information: https://www.sonomacountyforpalestine.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 25, 2024 9:58PM
