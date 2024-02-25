top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

South San Francisco City Council Meeting: Ceasefire Resolution

sm_429463966_428979096133133_90893852714696860_n.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
New Municipal Building
Council Chambers
901 Civic Campus Way
South San Francisco, CA
South city wants a ceasefire!! Please join your fellow community members Wednesday (02/28) to demand the city council agendize a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Our federally elected reps have failed us continually in their support of the onslaught funded by our tax dollars which have killed over 30,000 people, 13,000 being children. The situation is dire and millions of people have been displaced from their homes to the south with direct threats from Netanyahu of being completely pushed out of Gaza.

We are turning to our local electeds to pass a resolution honoring the sanctity of human life in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to add more pressure on the federal government to support an end to the killing.

We’re asking our community to prepare public comment in favor of a ceasefire resolution.

If you can’t make the meeting, there is a letter template that you can customize and send to each city council member at qrco.de/SSFCEASEFIRE


For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3oVvooLCGO/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 25, 2024 9:47PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
