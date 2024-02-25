From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
South San Francisco City Council Meeting: Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
New Municipal Building
Council Chambers
901 Civic Campus Way
South San Francisco, CA
Council Chambers
901 Civic Campus Way
South San Francisco, CA
South city wants a ceasefire!! Please join your fellow community members Wednesday (02/28) to demand the city council agendize a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Our federally elected reps have failed us continually in their support of the onslaught funded by our tax dollars which have killed over 30,000 people, 13,000 being children. The situation is dire and millions of people have been displaced from their homes to the south with direct threats from Netanyahu of being completely pushed out of Gaza.
We are turning to our local electeds to pass a resolution honoring the sanctity of human life in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to add more pressure on the federal government to support an end to the killing.
We’re asking our community to prepare public comment in favor of a ceasefire resolution.
If you can’t make the meeting, there is a letter template that you can customize and send to each city council member at qrco.de/SSFCEASEFIRE
Our federally elected reps have failed us continually in their support of the onslaught funded by our tax dollars which have killed over 30,000 people, 13,000 being children. The situation is dire and millions of people have been displaced from their homes to the south with direct threats from Netanyahu of being completely pushed out of Gaza.
We are turning to our local electeds to pass a resolution honoring the sanctity of human life in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to add more pressure on the federal government to support an end to the killing.
We’re asking our community to prepare public comment in favor of a ceasefire resolution.
If you can’t make the meeting, there is a letter template that you can customize and send to each city council member at qrco.de/SSFCEASEFIRE
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C3oVvooLCGO/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 25, 2024 9:47PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network