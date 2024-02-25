South San Francisco City Council Meeting: Ceasefire Resolution

Date:

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

New Municipal Building

Council Chambers

901 Civic Campus Way

South San Francisco, CA



South city wants a ceasefire!! Please join your fellow community members Wednesday (02/28) to demand the city council agendize a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.



Our federally elected reps have failed us continually in their support of the onslaught funded by our tax dollars which have killed over 30,000 people, 13,000 being children. The situation is dire and millions of people have been displaced from their homes to the south with direct threats from Netanyahu of being completely pushed out of Gaza.



We are turning to our local electeds to pass a resolution honoring the sanctity of human life in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to add more pressure on the federal government to support an end to the killing.



We’re asking our community to prepare public comment in favor of a ceasefire resolution.



If you can’t make the meeting, there is a letter template that you can customize and send to each city council member at qrco.de/SSFCEASEFIRE





