Bloom at El Rio - WSTA/SF Eviction Response Network Mutual Aid Fundraiser
Date:
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
West Side Tenants Association
Location Details:
El Rio
3158 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110-4560
🪷🌷🦋🦋~~** BLOOM AT EL RIO **~~🦋🦋🪷🌷
WSTA/SF Eviction Response Network Mutual Aid Fundraiser
- Location: El Rio
- Date: March 2nd
- Time: 3pm - 8pm
- Tickets: Purchase by sending to @BLOOM_SFERN, with note “BLOOM/SFERN Donation”
- $10-50 sliding scale, NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds!)
- $25-50 if you are white/have wealth privilege to buy tickets for others
🚨Contribute to the mutual aid fund (@WSTAMUTUALAID), even if you can’t make it! Join our meetings: https://www.facebook.com/hrcsfwsta/
💝Join your neighbors for a day of Dance, Music, Poetry at El Rio!💝
@hotgothgfradio HotGothGF(DJ set)
Performance by SundaY @sunday.fng
DJs: @earthangel_1 DJ Earth Angel, @baghead.fng Baghead, @tom_marsi Tom Marsi
Poets: Poor Mag @poormagazine, Nickel Rivera @nickel_word
Music! Vendors! Hot Food! Raffle! QTBIPOC Centered!
Dance and celebrate as we raise funds for eviction defense, rent, meds, and food costs. Let’s keep us safe, and turn out because mutual aid is hot, sexy, and beautiful!
- Featuring amazing music, local artists, food, vendors, and orgs for a collective vision of safe and dignified housing for all. Raffles for tattoo session with @danger_tattoos, ceramics from @mayadoespot, and more!
- Masks required and provided! El Rio is a wheelchair accessible space, with ramps to go into the back patio.
- This is a QTBIPOC space with ZERO tolerance for violence and all forms of hate (racism, transphobia, sexism, harassment, abuse). ❌❌
- Please talk to event organizers(wearing armbands) if you need assistance
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/wsta_sfern/p/C3L...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 25, 2024 6:00PM
