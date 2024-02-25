top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/2/2024
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Bloom at El Rio - WSTA/SF Eviction Response Network Mutual Aid Fundraiser

sm_1.jpg
original image (1600x1600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
West Side Tenants Association
Location Details:
El Rio
3158 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110-4560
🪷🌷🦋🦋~~** BLOOM AT EL RIO **~~🦋🦋🪷🌷
WSTA/SF Eviction Response Network Mutual Aid Fundraiser

- Location: El Rio
- Date: March 2nd
- Time: 3pm - 8pm
- Tickets: Purchase by sending to @BLOOM_SFERN, with note “BLOOM/SFERN Donation”
- $10-50 sliding scale, NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds!)
- $25-50 if you are white/have wealth privilege to buy tickets for others
🚨Contribute to the mutual aid fund (@WSTAMUTUALAID), even if you can’t make it! Join our meetings: https://www.facebook.com/hrcsfwsta/

💝Join your neighbors for a day of Dance, Music, Poetry at El Rio!💝
@hotgothgfradio HotGothGF(DJ set)
Performance by SundaY @sunday.fng
DJs: @earthangel_1 DJ Earth Angel, @baghead.fng Baghead, @tom_marsi Tom Marsi
Poets: Poor Mag @poormagazine, Nickel Rivera @nickel_word

Music! Vendors! Hot Food! Raffle! QTBIPOC Centered!

Dance and celebrate as we raise funds for eviction defense, rent, meds, and food costs. Let’s keep us safe, and turn out because mutual aid is hot, sexy, and beautiful!

- Featuring amazing music, local artists, food, vendors, and orgs for a collective vision of safe and dignified housing for all. Raffles for tattoo session with @danger_tattoos, ceramics from @mayadoespot, and more!
- Masks required and provided! El Rio is a wheelchair accessible space, with ramps to go into the back patio.
- This is a QTBIPOC space with ZERO tolerance for violence and all forms of hate (racism, transphobia, sexism, harassment, abuse). ❌❌
- Please talk to event organizers(wearing armbands) if you need assistance
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/wsta_sfern/p/C3L...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 25, 2024 6:00PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code