lunar new year communiqué by the sleeping dragons

On february 24, an autonomous group dropped banners that read 'free palestine' '解放巴勒斯坦' and 'from the river to the sea' '从河到海' over the corporate chinese new parade to make clear that we must increase our efforts and solidarity for Palestinian liberation in the year of the dragon

lunar new year communiqué

2/24/24

from the lands of the ramaytush ohlone



農曆新年公報

2/24/24

來自原住民土地Ramaytush Ohlone



It is 140 days after the heroic breach of the Gaza border fence by Palestinian freedom fighters, and day 140 of the zionist entity's current escalation of its decades-long genocide against the people of Palestine.



在巴勒斯坦解放戰士英勇地衝出被佔領的加沙地帶已經過去了140天。也是猶太復國/殖民主義者持續地迫害巴勒斯坦人民的第140天。不，不止140天，從1948年的大災難Nakba迫使75萬人背井離鄉，到現在連續140天無休止的、已殺害3萬人（其中超1萬2千是兒童）大屠殺。猶太復國/殖民主義者的雙手沾滿鮮血，罪行深重。



We are steeped in violence and complicity. Our efforts are not working. This is a call for diasporic asians in the imperial core, whose existence is born from imperialism in our homelands and built upon anti-blackness and settler colonial violence here, to step up our own escalation against the forces of war and empire at home.



我們卻並不無辜！我們深陷暴力與共謀，我們的努力被無視。這篇文章是寫給你的，寫給每個流散在美國帝國主義的亞裔，無論你是因為逃離戰爭、貧困，還是尋求更好的機會。在這片根植于反非裔種族主義和定居殖民主義暴力的土地上，我們必須升級行動的方式來繼續對抗這個我們稱之為家的戰爭帝國。



We are here to ring in the year of the dragon by shutting down this corporate parade, calling for widespread resistance to the us state and its domestic and global capitalist war machine. There can be no celebration. There can be no business as usual. Genocide is happening right now in Palestine.



在迎接龍年之際，我們自發地叫停這個被金錢和企業裹挾的遊行。我們呼籲民眾廣泛地抗拒美國政府的罪行——他們在國內及全球範圍內對人民的剝奪和殺害。正是美國政府的無條件支持，大屠殺才會在、正在巴勒斯坦持續發生。我們不接受在草菅人命、無視呼救的時刻慶祝，我們不接受一切照常營業。



Liberal and reactionary asian american institutions have not only failed to act in solidarity with Palestine and Palestinians, but have defended their relationship with zionist groups, funders, and state shills like london breed, scott wiener, and brooke jenkins. The API council, an honoree at the upcoming fundraising gala of the hyper-zionist JCRC, has sent board members to the colonizing entity on JCRC's dime. Sponsors of this Lunar New Years' parade, including hyundai and the literal us army, are directly responsible for the raiding and gutting of Palestinian homes, and for the murder and destruction of Palestinian lives.



讓人失望的是，所謂自由派的亞裔美國組織不僅不與巴勒斯坦人民站在一起，反而選擇了與壓迫者機構、資助者和政客騙子（比如市長布里德London Breed，市參事威善高Scott Weiner、地檢官謝安宜Brooke Jenkins）為虎作倀。



亞太裔理事會API Council，作為亞裔組織，被猶太復國/殖民主義機構JCRC即將舉辦的籌款晚會邀請并授予獎項。亞太裔理事會拿著JCRC的錢，將董事會成員送往被殖民的土地（「以色列」）。還有這場新年遊行的贊助商：現代集團以及美國軍隊，更是提供技術支持、培訓以及軍火裝備。他們要為巴勒斯坦人民被屠殺的生命、被摧毁的家園、被掠奪的生活直接負責。



Meanwhile, the zionist entity is directly linked to repression and violence across the globe, training cops and state brute squads who in turn repress resistance movements fighting for abolition, autonomy, and Indigenous sovereignty in communities all over the world. Concentration camps in "xinjiang", cop campus in san pablo, cop city in atlanta, and the megajails in nyc are all extensions of imperialist wars and the carceral state, at home and abroad.



與此同時，猶太復國/殖民主義團体在操縱對全球人民的壓迫。他們培訓的警察和國家暴力隊伍在全球範圍內壓迫為廢奴、政治自主獨立和原住民主權鬥爭的反抗運動。「新疆」的集中營到聖巴勃羅San Pablo充滿警察的校園、亞特蘭大充滿警察的城市、紐約的巨型監獄等等，都是國外的帝國戰爭和國內監禁實體的延伸，不勝枚舉，彼此共謀。



The steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance inspires and compels us to keep struggling for liberation everywhere. In the words of the Palestinian poet Samih al-Qasim, whose poetry was amongst the books found in Black liberation martyr George Jackson's prison cell:



但我們不應忘記，巴勒斯坦人民堅定的步伐啟發著我們，同時也帶領著我們堅持為各地的自由和解放持續發聲。在非裔解放運動烈士George Jackson的牢房中，我們讀到了巴勒斯坦詩人Samih al-Qasim的詩句：



It is the return of the sun,

Of my exiled ones

And for her sake, and his

I swear

I shall not compromise

And to the last pulse in my veins

I shall resist,

Resist -- and resist.



陽光又照射在我流放的同胞身上

為了她，為了他

我發誓

我絕不妥協

我要抗爭直到我呼出最後一口氣

抗爭——再抗爭



Free Palestine! From the river to the sea!

Free the land! Free all political prisoners!

Long live the Intifada!

from "Xinjiang" to Palestine, end imperialism everywhere!



解放巴勒斯坦！从紅海到約旦河！

解放土地！解放所有政治犯！

巴勒斯坦抗爭起義萬歲！

从「新疆」到巴勒斯坦，結束各地的帝國主義！



Bring the intifada home.

-the sleeping dragons



讓我們跟上巴勒斯坦抗爭起義intifada的腳步。

-沉睡之龍