Pink Slip Pelosi! With CODEPINK

Date:

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Nancy Pelosi's House, 2640 Broadway, San Francisco (near Divisadero)

CODEPINK will make daily visits to Pelosi's house during the Congressional Recess, Feb. 25-March 3. Visit times are tentative due to circumstances beyond our control: illness, FBI apprehension, etc. Check Indybay.org calendar daily. Likely schedule:

Sun 1/25, Noon-1:30; Mon 1/26, noon-1:30; Tues 1/27, 4:30-6pm; Weds 1/28, 4:30-6pm; Thurs 1/29, 4:30-6pm; Fri 2/1, 4:30-6pm; Sat 2/2, 2-4pm; Sun 2/3, 9am-Noon.



Nancy Pelosi is right-wing oligarch, a heartless, bloodthirsty, ignorant, delusional, and vindictive woman whose reign as queen of San Francisco is at an end. Her attitude? “No ceasefire. Continue the genocide. Give Israel more money for weapons to slaughter children. She says "ceasefire is Putin's message." She says no ceasefire until Hamas is defeated. Israel has a right to defend itself.” We think Pelosi is working for Netanyahu, that she's an agent of a foreign nation-- Israel.



We think Pelosi is the most dangerous woman in the world. She is not the least bit progressive, unlike her constituents in San Francisco. Why do they keep voting for her? She doesn't care about working families and ordinary middle class folks. She controls the Democrats with an iron fist, approving obscene military budgets and funneling our tax dollars to Lockheed Martin and other “merchants of death”, continually funding a war economy when we'd much rather have a peace economy. She opposes every progressive measure, attacks progressives, lives in luxury while San Franciscans go without healthcare, affordable housing, student debt relief, clean energy and transportation, elder and child care, and other nice things that we'd prefer to endless war and misery around the world.



CODEPINK SF Bay Area is working to “pink slip” Pelosi. We are going to try to lay her off because her “services” are no longer needed.



Nearly 80% of Democrats want a ceasefire. Pelosi is either completely unaware of her constituents' needs, or she is deliberately ignoring them, which is the more likely explanation.

Pelosi's allegiance to the weapons and fossil fuel industries, and her work for foreign states and repeated violations of the U.S. Constitution, including insider trading, underscore the urgency for her resignation. It's time for Pelosi to leave office. We won't vote for anyone complicit in genocide, slaughter and starvation of children. She will be in big trouble at the polls in March and November.





