From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Alameda: Ceasefire Now Banner Raising
Date:
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Time:
10:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Twin Towers United Methodist Church
1411 Oak St.
Alameda, CA
1411 Oak St.
Alameda, CA
Faith Communities Demand Permanent Ceasefire Now!
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 24, 2024 9:25AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network