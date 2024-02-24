Join us at the MAH on Thursday, February 29 from 6-7:30pm for a free, exclusive screening of the trailer for "Shrine Keeper," a documentary by the London Nelson Legacy Initiative.Follow Santa Cruz resident Luna HighJohn-Bey on her journey from Hoodoo to historian, exploring the legacy of London Nelson, the history of Black pioneers in the Gold Rush, and how her experiences inform her work. The event will include a Q&A session, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the creators and delve deeper into the project's historical and cultural significance.Don't miss this chance to be part of a cinematic journey that uncovers untold stories from our shared past.Register Here:CollaboratorLuna HighJohn-Bey is a founder and director of the Santa Cruz Equity project, a nonprofit devoted to the holistic support of Black residents in Santa Cruz County. Combining her passion for equity and community, she seeks to create sacred spaces for our most impacted communities.Luna serves as lead researcher for the London Nelson Legacy Initiative, which explores the life of London Nelson (1800–1860), an early black pioneer of Santa Cruz. Her work will help to reframe, broaden, and contextualize Nelson’s life and inform a future exhibition on the subject at the MAH.